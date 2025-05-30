Philip L. Bullock, 73, of Jasper, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, surrounded by his loving family at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville.

Born on July 16, 1951, in Cannelburg, Indiana, he was the son of the late Robert “Bob” and Jeanette (Showalter) Bullock.

On June 5, 2005, he married Sylvia (Haas) Birkle, with whom he shared many joyful years.

In his younger years, Philip worked hard on the family farm learning the values of hard work and dedication. He cherished time with his grandchildren, playing golf, traveling- especially family vacations, Margarita Mondays with beloved friends, staying current with the news, relaxing at Deerwood Lake and watching classic movies. Philip was a proud member of Boilermaker Local 374 until his retirement in 2005.

Philip is survived by his wife, Sylvia, and their five children, Brandon Bullock, Andy (Teresa) Birkle, Missy (Jason) Wibbels, Robert Birkle, and Alex (Courtney) Birkle. He was a devoted grandfather to 14 grandchildren, Clark Bullock, Levi and Jagger Jones, Zoey and Kennedy Birkle, Braelyn, Aspen and Brooklyn Wibbels, Bailye Bratton, Jackson and Noah Birkle, Evelyn and Livia Birkle, and Maverick Weber. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews.

Philip is also survived by his four sisters, Nancy Gehl, Columbia, CA, Charlene (Jim) Meyers, Perrysburg, OH, Sharon (John Warner) McCord, Coconut Creek, FL, Donna (Dan) Watson, Sonora, CA, and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Bullock, Cannelburg, IN.

Additional in-laws surviving are, Larry Haas, Anne (Robert) Waddell, Tony (Sharon Sermersheim) Haas, Carol Haas all of Jasper, IN, and Joe Vinson, Paamul, Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gary Bullock, and in-laws Patricia “Pat” Haas, Charles “Will” Haas, and Marilyn Gutgsell Vinson.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Philip L. Bullock will be held at 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday, June 6, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, IN. A gathering of family and friends will follow the Mass, with the location to be announced at church. Burial will take place at a later date.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Friday June 6, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, Precious Blood Catholic Church, or a charity of choice.

