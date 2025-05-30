The Boy Scouts of America have announced that the 2025 Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the Huntingburg Event Center in Huntingburg, Indiana. This year’s honoree is Dan Fritch, who will be recognized for his outstanding contributions to the community.

The annual event celebrates individuals who exemplify the Scout values of leadership, service, and community impact. Guests can expect an evening highlighting Fritch’s achievements and the continued importance of Scouting in the region.

More details about the banquet, including information on the guest speaker, will be announced in the coming months.

Community members are encouraged to attend and help spread the word about the event.

For ticket reservations or questions, contact Jason Schmitt at dca@duboisdca.org or call 812-481-5030.