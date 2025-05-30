Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced the winners of its 2025 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Scholarships. This year’s $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to Alexis Fuhrman of Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School and Taryn Truesdale of Jasper High School.

Alexis plans to pursue a degree in Agribusiness at Vincennes University, while Taryn will attend the University of Southern Indiana to study Elementary Education.

Now in its fourth year, Springs Valley’s CRA Scholarship Program recognizes local students for their academic achievement, financial need, and volunteer service. The scholarship supports post-secondary education at universities, community colleges, or vocational schools.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, operates locations across Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange counties, offering a full range of banking and financial services. For more information about the CRA Scholarship Program or bank services, visit www.svbt.bank.