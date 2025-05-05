The Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge is set to host an event about otters at 10 AM CDT on Saturday, May 17th, 2025, at Boyd’s Station at Snakey Point Marsh.

Attendees will get to learn about the river otters that call the refuge home, with their natural history, surveys, and management, from the state’s furbearer specialist, Geriann Albers.

Following the program, there will be a guided hike on the Otter Run Trails to look for signs of the otters. The hike will take approximately one hour, the trails are in a low-lying area where mud can be expected.

Long pants, appropriate walking shoes, and insect repellent will be necessary to participate in the hike. In the case of flooding, the hike may be rerouted or canceled.

To get to the Boyd’s Station parking lot, travel east on SR 64 through Oakland City and look for the large brown Refuge sign indicating a left turn to Snakey Point Marsh at CR 1275. Then in 1/2 mile, bear left on paved 1300E. Drivers will continue one mile, later onto a gravel road, to reach the parking lot located on the left side of the road.