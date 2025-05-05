Oakland City University celebrated the graduation of 194 students on Saturday, May 3, 2025, on the Oakland City, Indiana campus. With their hard work and dedication, these graduates have set a high standard for academic excellence and community involvement.

Under the leadership of OCU President Dr. Ron Dempsey, the 130th commencement was attended by a whole house of family members, guests, and Board of Trustees members.

Two outstanding students were honored with the prestigious President’s Award. The awards recognize not only the highest academic accomplishment in each school but also the significant contributions the students have made to campus life.

The awards were presented to Matias Salfate, of Rancagua, Chile, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Human Resources, and Emily Forston, of Gentryville, Indiana, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Mathematics.

The student body voted Dr. Justin Scheller from the School of Business “Professor of the Year.”

The entire Livestream of the ceremony is available on the Oakland City University Facebook page.