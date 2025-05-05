The city of Huntingburg has announced that, due to recent weather, they have moved the start date of the 2025 pavement preservation program to Tuesday, May 6th. RejuvTec Inc. will be treating 19 city streets with Reclamite® during the program.

Reclamite® is a rejuvenating fog seal designed to extend the life of newly constructed pavement and for corrective maintenance on deteriorated pavements to preserve roads in their current condition.

RejuvTec will be working from 7 AM to 5 PM with traffic control and some lane restrictions on the affected streets.

These streets that are part of the preservation project are:

8th St. – Shelby St. to End

10th St – US 231 to Jackson St.

N. Cherry St. – SR 64 to 10th St.

10th St. – Shelby St. to Clay St.

12th St. – US 231 to Jackson St.

Jackson St. – SR 64 to 8th St.

12th St. – US 231 to Chestnut St.

20th St. – Leland Dr. to Medical Arts Dr.

11th St. – US 231 to Chestnut St.

13th St. – US 231 to Chestnut St.

Bretz St. – Van Buren St. to Wahington St.

Cherry St. – Vogel Ave. to City Limit

Highland Dr. – Applewood Rd. to End

Washington St. – 1st St. to Railroad Ave.

5th St. – Washington St. to US 231

3rd St. – Chestnut St. to Walnut St.

1st St. – City Limit to 825 feet west of 1st Ave.

2nd St. – Chestnut St. to Sycamore St.

Chestnut St. – 2nd Ave. to SR 64

The public is advised that traffic and all parked vehicles must be off roads scheduled to be worked on by 7 AM, as they will be closed to apply the Reclamite ™ treatment. Once sand is applied, the road will then be cleared for traffic.

Drivers should not drive on the road until after the sand has been applied because the road will be slick, and the Reclamite can get on vehicles. When roads are reopened, drivers can reduce the chance of residue on vehicles by keeping their speed to a minimum for several days.

In case of inclement weather or water on the roads, work scheduled for that day will be moved to the following day.