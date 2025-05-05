Latest News

A Safe Streets and Roads for All survey is currently being conducted by the city of Huntingburg to collect input from the community.

The city would like community members to give their insight on transportation challenges, including driving, cycling, and walking, to help them determine the prioritization of projects and lay the foundation for future federally funded infrastructure improvements.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program is a federally funded initiative to help improve roadway safety for local governments. Huntingburg has taken the initiative to participate in SS4A to make the city a safer, more connected, and more accessible place to live and work.

To participate in the survey, scan the QR code above or visit https://forms.office.com/r/gMvhShrMyp.

For more information, call Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211. 

On By Celia Neukam

