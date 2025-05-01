Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana honored two influential leaders, Sue Ellspermann and the late H.E. “Herb” Thyen, as the 2025 laureates of the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Thursday morning, May 1, at The Huntingburg Event Center.

This year’s historic laureate, Thyen, a founding figure of Kimball International and former mayor of Jasper, was celebrated for his innovation in manufacturing and community health initiatives, including making Jasper the first city in the world to require garbage disposals in every home.

Sue Ellspermann, was this year’s active laureate and was recognized for her extensive leadership in government, education, and business.

Ellspermann on hearing the news of her induction into the Hall of Fame.

Ellspermann’s journey has taken her from being Lieutenant Governor of Indiana to her current role as President of Ivy Tech Community College, but soon all that will change.

Both leaders were commemorated with a crystal eagle and will be permanently honored with monuments in the JA Business Hall of Fame located at the Dubois County Museum in Jasper.