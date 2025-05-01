On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling Interstate 64 near Ferdinand when he stopped a Chevrolet Camaro for Speeding. Trooper Recker spoke to the two occupants of the car, who were identified as Amy Peek and William Byarly of Kentucky. During the interaction, Trooper Recker recognized indicators of criminal activity and requested the assistance of a K-9.
Trooper Jacob Lauer and his K-9 partner, Barker, arrived to assist Trooper Recker. K-9 Barker performed an open-air sniff of the car and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Due to a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, officers conducted a search and found suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, hypodermic needles, legend drugs, and paraphernalia. Both Byarly and Peek were arrested and transported to the Spencer County jail without incident, where they are being held on bond.
Arrested and Charges:
- William T. Byarly, 34, Dawson Springs, KY.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
- Amy M. Peek, 35, Marion, KY.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
Arresting Officer – Trooper Andrew Recker
Assisting Officers – Trooper Jon Villanueva, Trooper Jacob Lauer, and K-9 Barker
Assisting Agency – Ferdinand Police Department
