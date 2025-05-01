On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling Interstate 64 near Ferdinand when he stopped a Chevrolet Camaro for Speeding. Trooper Recker spoke to the two occupants of the car, who were identified as Amy Peek and William Byarly of Kentucky. During the interaction, Trooper Recker recognized indicators of criminal activity and requested the assistance of a K-9.

Trooper Jacob Lauer and his K-9 partner, Barker, arrived to assist Trooper Recker. K-9 Barker performed an open-air sniff of the car and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Due to a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, officers conducted a search and found suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, hypodermic needles, legend drugs, and paraphernalia. Both Byarly and Peek were arrested and transported to the Spencer County jail without incident, where they are being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

William T. Byarly, 34, Dawson Springs, KY.

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Amy M. Peek, 35, Marion, KY.

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Officers – Trooper Jon Villanueva, Trooper Jacob Lauer, and K-9 Barker

Assisting Agency – Ferdinand Police Department