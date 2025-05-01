The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for U.S. 231 in Martin County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, May 7, crews will begin a lane closure on U.S. 231 in Loogootee. This closure will occur between Church Street and Railroad Street. Work will occur daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This lane closure will be for sanitary work. Work will occur in the northbound lanes. Traffic utilize the southbound lane for access and will be controlled utilizing a flagger. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.