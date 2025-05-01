Latest News

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Recognized in National Rankings Pray, Study, Serve: Laity Invited to Graduate Theology Open House for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology Saint Meinrad Named 2025 Bell Seal Recipient by Mental Health America ALSAI Creates Diabetes Mobile Unit to Help Serve Dubois County Latino Community Spencer County Sheriff’s Department Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for U.S. 231 in Martin County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, May 7, crews will begin a lane closure on U.S. 231 in Loogootee. This closure will occur between Church Street and Railroad Street. Work will occur daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This lane closure will be for sanitary work. Work will occur in the northbound lanes. Traffic utilize the southbound lane for access and will be controlled utilizing a flagger. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post