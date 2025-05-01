Every year, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke, however, as many as 80% may be preventable with healthy lifestyle changes and screening for risk factors. During May, American Stroke Month, the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, is raising awareness nationwide that stroke is largely preventable, treatable and beatable.

A stroke can happen to anyone, even young people. Know the stroke signs, risk factors and how to protect yourself:

Spot a stroke F.A.S.T. If you see Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty, it’s Time to call 911. Explore what the warning signs may look, feel or sound like in the interactive F.A.S.T. Experience.

Understand your risk factors and ask a doctor how you can prevent a stroke. High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for stroke.

Stroke recovery is within reach. Track your health, medication and more with the Heart & Stroke HelperTM app for stroke survivors and caregivers.

A stroke happens when normal blood flow in the brain is interrupted. When parts of the brain don’t get the oxygen-rich blood they need, those cells die. Quick identification and treatment of stroke improves the chances of survival and recovery.

Learn the warning signs

A stroke is an emergency. If someone is having a stroke, they must get medical attention right away.

Use the acronym F.A.S.T. to identify the most common signs of stroke:

Face Drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?

Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech Difficulty – Is speech slurred or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like “The sky is blue.”

Time to Call 911 – If you notice any of these symptoms, even if they go away, call 911 and get to a hospital immediately. Quick action can save a life.

Take steps to prevent stroke

Black and Hispanic adults in the U.S. face disproportionately higher stroke risk, driven in part by higher rates of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, as well as socioeconomic factors that impact access to care and prevention.

A large majority of strokes can be prevented:

Manage your blood pressure – Lowering your blood pressure reduces your risk of stroke. According to the 2025 American Heart Association Statistical Update, nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and many don’t even know it.

Live a healthy lifestyle – Eating well, staying active, quitting smoking, and managing stress can all help lower your stroke risk. The Association’s Life’s Essential 8 provides key steps for improving and maintaining cardiovascular and brain health.

Monitor health conditions – Conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib), diabetes, and high cholesterol increase stroke risk. Work with your healthcare provider to manage them.

Reduce risk for a second stroke – Nearly 1 in 4 survivors will have another stroke, in some instances because they don’t know what caused the first stroke. Testing to identify the cause and additional risk factors can help you and your healthcare team develop a plan to prevent another one.

Stroke recovery

Those who have had a stroke often must work against physical, emotional, and cognitive changes to move forward. Stroke survivors and caregivers can track their health journey, medications, and receive trusted information about stroke with the Heart & Stroke Helper app.

This American Stroke Month, take action and inspire change by learning the signs of a stroke and talking to your health care team to manage your risk factors.

Together, we can change the future of health and transform lives. Learn more at Stroke.org/StrokeMonth.

The HCA Healthcare Foundation is a national sponsor of the American Stroke Association’s Together to End Stroke® initiative and American Stroke Month.