The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced that they are hosting multiple upcoming Coffee and Conversations with Mayor Dean Vonderheide in 2025.

The dates these events will be held on are May 15th, August 21st, and November 20th.

These opportunities to meet with Mayor Vonderheide, hear what’s going on in the city of Jasper, and take part in some Q&A will be held in the Vincennes University Jasper Campus CTIM Building’s student lounge area from 8 to 9:15 AM.

There is no need to RSVP, and VU will provide coffee for attendees.