On Wednesday, April 30, Indiana State Police Trooper Leah Schnell responded to a single-vehicle crash in Orange County near Paoli. Upon arrival, officers found that the driver had left the scene.

Investigators traced the vehicle’s registration to a nearby residence, where they located the registered owner, 41-year-old Chad E. Tate of Paoli. After speaking with him, officers determined that Tate was the driver involved in the crash and observed visible signs of impairment.

Tate was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test and medical clearance before being taken into custody. He was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Tate is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Class A Misdemeanor) and Leaving the Scene of a Crash (Class B Misdemeanor).