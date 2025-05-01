The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam involving callers pretending to be from the department. The latest reports indicate scammers are claiming individuals have missed jury duty and must pay a fine using gift cards or other payment methods.

Officials emphasize that the Sheriff’s Office will never call to demand payment over the phone and will never request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or mobile apps.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is urged to hang up immediately and contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 812-649-2286 to verify whether the call is legitimate. Authorities are asking the public to stay alert and help spread the word to prevent others from becoming victims.