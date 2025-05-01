After 6 workshops with Dubois County Latino community members and an IU team of researchers identifying barriers to diabetes prevention, ALSAI has launched a Diabetes Mobile Unit to serve the area.

With the help of community members diagnosed with diabetes and county service providers, they created the unit to offer the area services and information in Spanish, flexible service hours, and free services.

The services they are offering include:

Hemoglobin A1C Test

Blood Sugar Test

Culturally Relevant Counseling

Healthy Lifestyle Guidance

Diabetes Risk Reduction

Referral to Relevant Medical Care

Referral to Community Programs and Resources

Case Follow-Up

Attendees do not need to have an appointment to receive services, and the clinic is free.

The mobile unit has multiple days their clinic will be open in May. These dates are:

May 3 – Mi Pais Market, 405 S Main St Huntingburg – 1 to 5 PM

May 10th – Jasper Middle School – 1 to 5 PM

May 17th – Mi Pais Market, 405 S Main St Huntingburg – 10 AM to 2 PM

May 24th – Jasper Middle School 10 AM to 2 PM

The June schedule will be announced on the ALASI FB page.

For more information or if you have any questions, visit: unidosensalud.com/.