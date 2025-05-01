Latest News

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Recognized in National Rankings Pray, Study, Serve: Laity Invited to Graduate Theology Open House for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology Saint Meinrad Named 2025 Bell Seal Recipient by Mental Health America ALSAI Creates Diabetes Mobile Unit to Help Serve Dubois County Latino Community Spencer County Sheriff’s Department Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam

Saint Meinrad Archabbey has been formally recognized as a 2025 Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health recipient by Mental Health America (MHA), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to mental health promotion and illness prevention.

The Bell Seal is a national certification program that honors organizations demonstrating a strong commitment to employee mental well-being. It evaluates workplace practices through a holistic lens, focusing on factors that influence the entire employee experience—from culture and benefits to accessibility and mental health resources.

Only 40% of employers meet the rigorous standards required for the Bell Seal designation. Saint Meinrad Archabbey stood out for its alignment with industry best practices and its dedication to fostering a supportive and healthy work environment.

The Archabbey, a Benedictine monastery established in 1854, operates several ministries and programs including the Seminary and School of Theology, Abbey Caskets, CareNotes, and a guest retreat house. With around 185 employees, the organization places a strong emphasis on overall employee wellness and support.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post