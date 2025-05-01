Saint Meinrad Archabbey has been formally recognized as a 2025 Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health recipient by Mental Health America (MHA), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to mental health promotion and illness prevention.

The Bell Seal is a national certification program that honors organizations demonstrating a strong commitment to employee mental well-being. It evaluates workplace practices through a holistic lens, focusing on factors that influence the entire employee experience—from culture and benefits to accessibility and mental health resources.

Only 40% of employers meet the rigorous standards required for the Bell Seal designation. Saint Meinrad Archabbey stood out for its alignment with industry best practices and its dedication to fostering a supportive and healthy work environment.

The Archabbey, a Benedictine monastery established in 1854, operates several ministries and programs including the Seminary and School of Theology, Abbey Caskets, CareNotes, and a guest retreat house. With around 185 employees, the organization places a strong emphasis on overall employee wellness and support.