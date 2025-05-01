Graduate Theology students attend a class on The Creed in History & Theology taught by Dr. Joseph Raab on September 14, 2024.

Lay women and men are invited to an online open house for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology’s Graduate Theology Program on Tuesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Central Time.

Graduate student Clayton Nunes of Bloomington, IN, says studies at Saint Meinrad are centered on Jesus Christ. “The Graduate Theology Program is not just a source of information,” he explains, “but a way of further transforming the way I live as a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Students encounter Christ through prayer, study, and service. Monastic prayer, theological study, and pastoral ministry prepare students to serve the Church and the world.

During the online open house, prospective students attend a virtual campus tour, learn about academics and student life, hear from current students, and get their questions answered. Learn more and reserve your spot at www.saintmeinrad.edu/openhouse.

Those interested may also schedule a personalized campus visit with complimentary accommodations, sit in on a weekend course, and meet with an advisor. To request a personal campus visit, please email apply@saintmeinrad.edu or call 800-MEINRAD (634-6723).

Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program offers a master’s degree in theology, as well as graduate certificates in spirituality, ethics, liturgical and sacramental theology, and more. Graduates of a master’s program may pursue certificates in spiritual direction or reflective practices.

Courses are open to lay women and men and to permanent deacons. For more information, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/.