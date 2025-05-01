Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has been nationally recognized in two major rankings, earning honors from the USA Today 10Best Awards and Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Southern Indiana theme park was featured among top attractions thanks to votes from fans and park visitors across the country. Park officials extended their gratitude to everyone who supported them during the voting process.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari continues to be a popular destination for families, known for its free soft drinks, sunscreen, and parking, as well as its collection of award-winning roller coasters and water rides.

More details on the rankings can be found at usatoday.pulse.ly/giwwbk7dj7.