Tell City residents will have the opportunity to dispose of extra household waste during the community’s annual Spring Cleanup, scheduled for June 16 through June 21. Items will be collected on residents’ regular trash pickup days.

Each household is allowed one truckload, and all household trash bags must have a red trash tag as required. No recyclables will be accepted during the cleanup.

Several restrictions are in place for this event. Prohibited items include:

Tires, hide-a-beds, or carpet

Paint cans, LP tanks, batteries, and other toxic materials

Refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, or any item containing freon

Roofing, asphalt, or shingles

Scrap wood or any other building materials

In addition to curbside pickup, dumpsters will be available at the Tell City Street Department Garage, located at 1102 5th Street. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. This service is available for city residents only, and a $10 fee will be charged per load brought to the Street Department.

For additional information, residents can contact the Street Department at 812-547-3222.