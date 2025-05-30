Latest News

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Announces 2025 CRA Scholarship Recipients Dan Fritch to Be Honored at 2025 Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet Indiana Opens Applications for FY2026 Secured School Safety Grant Tell City Spring Cleanup Set for June 16–21 Tell City PD Mourns the Loss of Retired K9 Piko

Tell City residents will have the opportunity to dispose of extra household waste during the community’s annual Spring Cleanup, scheduled for June 16 through June 21. Items will be collected on residents’ regular trash pickup days.

Each household is allowed one truckload, and all household trash bags must have a red trash tag as required. No recyclables will be accepted during the cleanup.

Several restrictions are in place for this event. Prohibited items include:

  • Tires, hide-a-beds, or carpet
  • Paint cans, LP tanks, batteries, and other toxic materials
  • Refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, or any item containing freon
  • Roofing, asphalt, or shingles
  • Scrap wood or any other building materials

In addition to curbside pickup, dumpsters will be available at the Tell City Street Department Garage, located at 1102 5th Street. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. This service is available for city residents only, and a $10 fee will be charged per load brought to the Street Department.

For additional information, residents can contact the Street Department at 812-547-3222.

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post