The Tell City Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K9 Piko, a loyal and courageous partner who served the community from 2015 to 2022. Piko passed away on May 29, 2025, after nearly a decade of dedicated service in law enforcement.

Throughout his career, Piko played a vital role in numerous operations, utilizing his sharp instincts and unwavering commitment to duty. His contributions extended beyond the city limits, as the department’s K9 program has historically provided services throughout Perry County. Piko was not only a valued member of the department but also a beloved companion to his handler, Detective Jason Shadwick, and his fellow officers.

After retiring in 2022, Piko enjoyed a well-deserved life of rest and companionship. His passing has left a void in the hearts of those who served alongside him and the community he helped protect.

The Tell City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Detective Shadwick and his family, as well as to all who had the honor of serving with Piko. Though his watch has ended, his service and devotion will be remembered for years to come.