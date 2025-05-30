Twelve members of the Class of 2025 have been selected to receive the $2,000 Renewal Thermwood Scholarship, awarded annually by Thermwood Corporation to support local students pursuing higher education.

The recipients come from schools across the region and represent a wide range of academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, and future career goals.

Among the awardees is Anna Deorto, a Heritage Hills High School graduate who participated in cross country, swimming, track, and several clubs. She plans to study Education at Vincennes University while competing in athletics.

Tell City graduate Bria Hayko, who was active in athletics and clubs, intends to major in Exercise Science at Western Kentucky University. Southridge graduate Claudia Burton, recognized among the top 10% of her class, plans to study Respiratory Therapy at the University of Southern Indiana.

Cruz and Elijah Meece, both from Southridge High School, are also among the scholarship recipients. Cruz will pursue Exercise Science at Indiana University, while Elijah, a top 10% graduate, plans to study Construction Management at Purdue University.

Emma Hoffman of Heritage Hills will study Business Administration at Vincennes University Jasper Campus. Fellow Heritage Hills graduate Jayden Klem, who participated in several leadership groups and clubs, plans to pursue Social Work at the University of Southern Indiana.

Logan Callahan, also from Heritage Hills, will attend the University of Southern Indiana to study Computer Science. Northeast Dubois graduate Nigel Tretter, who maintained perfect attendance and was involved in multiple school organizations and sports, plans to study Motorsports Engineering at Purdue.

Castle High School graduate Olivia Vote will pursue a degree in Chemistry at Purdue University. Shera Deno of Southridge, involved in choir and theater, is planning a career in Early Childhood Education through Ivy Tech Community College.

Waylon Willhite, a Perry Central graduate, will attend Vincennes University Jasper Campus to study Advanced Manufacturing and Automation Technology. In addition to his scholarship, Willhite has joined the Career Advancement Partnership with Thermwood Corporation, which includes support for educational expenses and future employment with the company.

Thermwood Corporation congratulates these students and extends best wishes to the entire Class of 2025 as they embark on the next chapter of their educational journeys.