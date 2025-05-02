The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has awarded three additional grants through its Quick Impact Facade Grant Program. This round of recipients includes Blake Properties, SC Draperies, and White River Marine and Motorsports.

The grant program is designed to encourage visible exterior improvements to buildings in the downtown areas of Crane, Loogootee, and Shoals. Eligible projects include enhancements such as signage updates, door replacements, masonry repair, painting, cleaning, and restoration of original architectural features. Each grant awards up to $4,000 to support these improvements.

Blake Properties will utilize funding from multiple grants to make upgrades across several locations, including Steven Teverbaugh’s Law Office in the Loogootee Town Square, the shared office of the Martin County Alliance and the Martin County Soil and Water Conservation District, and an office building on John F. Kennedy Avenue adjacent to the Alliance’s office.

SC Draperies and White River Marine and Motorsports will also make upgrades to their respective buildings. White River Marine and Motorsports plans to install new signage using its grant award.

The program continues to support revitalization efforts in key commercial corridors by investing in the aesthetic and structural improvements of local properties.