The Loogootee CALL Market is back with fresh dates and an even wider range of vendor offerings for the 2025 season. Hosted by Community Action Leading Loogootee, the market now accepts vendors selling both new and used handmade goods, antiques, collectibles, crafted items, and produce—broadening its reach beyond the traditional farmers market.

The CALL Market will be held on the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with upcoming dates including May 3rd, June 7th, July 5th, and August 2nd. The event takes place near the railroad tracks and across the street from Jolene’s in Loogootee.

Vendors are reminded that animals and weapons are not permitted for sale. For more information or to become a vendor, contact ccaloogootee@gmail.com.