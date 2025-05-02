Homeowners in Orange, Martin, and Daviess counties are being encouraged to replace invasive landscaping plants with native alternatives through a new Invasive Landscaping Trade-Up program. By removing invasive shrubs such as burning bush, Japanese barberry, honeysuckle, privet, autumn olive, or Japanese spiraea, participants can receive up to three free native plants per household.

The initiative, supported by the Duke Energy Foundation and Clean Water Indiana, aims to help protect Indiana’s natural areas, support pollinators, and reduce the spread of harmful non-native plants. Residents can sign up for a site visit with an Invasive Species Specialist and request a free invasive control kit as part of the program.

To learn more or to participate, contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net or call/text 812-329-0048.