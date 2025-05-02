Heart of Jasper is welcoming the public to a lively evening of shopping and entertainment during the upcoming Shop and Sip event, set for Wednesday, May 21. Downtown stores will extend their hours until 7 p.m., giving customers more time to explore local shops, find unique gifts, and support small businesses.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, live music by Conner Loveless will be featured on the Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees are also encouraged to enjoy beverages from participating Social District restaurants as they browse.

The event is hosted by Heart of Jasper and aims to promote local businesses while also highlighting the importance of supporting the community’s graduating seniors through the theme, “Shop Small, Gift Big.”