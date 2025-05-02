Dubois County CARES has announced Ava Bower and Isabella Harmon as the recipients of the 2025 Dubois County CARES Youth Leader Award. Each honoree received a $500 award in recognition of their outstanding leadership and dedication.

Both students have played active roles over the past three years within their school clubs and the CARES Youth Leadership Team. Their efforts consistently supported the organization’s mission of empowering youth to lead alcohol- and drug-free lives.

Dubois County CARES recognized the two students for their positive impact and commitment to the community, noting that their influence is expected to continue well beyond graduation.