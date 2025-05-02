The Jasper German Club awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Jasper High School student Jillian Troutman during the school’s awards ceremony held on Friday.

The scholarship recognizes Troutman’s academic achievements and her involvement in promoting German heritage and culture. The Jasper Deutscherverein praised her accomplishments and extended best wishes as she prepares for the next chapter of her journey after high school.

The scholarship is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to support local students and encourage the continuation of cultural traditions in the community.