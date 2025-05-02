The Winslow Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Pike County Community Foundation through the Pike Gives Grant Program. The funding will support the PTO’s efforts to enhance educational opportunities and positively impact students at Winslow Elementary School.

The grant was awarded following the recommendation of Kelley Hook, a member of the Foundation’s advisory board. The Winslow PTO consists of educators, parents, and community leaders committed to improving student experiences and advancing school initiatives.

This grant reflects the continued investment of the Pike County Community Foundation in local educational programs and its ongoing mission to support the well-being of area students.