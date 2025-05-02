Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott recently made an announcement to Hoosiers that TrustINdiana, will not be influenced by bank executives.

The update comes after a last-minute provision was added to the budget that lobbyists by the Indiana Bankers Association added, which would have established a board of bank executives to direct the Treasurer’s office to place TrustINdiana taxpayer money into their own banks.

The purpose of TrustINdiana is to allow local units of government (e.g. counties, municipalities, school corporations, townships, and other units of local government) as well as the State of Indiana to invest in a common pool of investment assets that seeks to preserve the principal of the public’s funds and prioritize liquidity and return on investment.

Elliot assures Hoosiers that TrustINdiana will remain under the Treasurer’s Office, and he will continue serving as its administrator, fighting to protect Hoosiers’ money and ensure transparency, accountability, and strong returns. He also stated he was grateful for everyone who fought alongside him to keep TrustINdiana free from the influence of special interests.

If you have any questions, contact the Indiana State Treasurer’s Office at tosstaff@tos.in.gov.