A routine patrol led to the arrest of a Chrisney resident on charges of operating while intoxicated (OWI) early Sunday morning, June 1st.

Indiana State Police Trooper Levi Hupp was monitoring traffic on U.S. 231 near Chrisney when he observed a vehicle traveling significantly below the posted speed limit. Upon following the vehicle, Trooper Hupp noted it swerving across multiple lanes, prompting a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 76-year-old Steven Summers of Chrisney, exhibited visible signs of impairment. Summers was transported to the Spencer County Jail, where a chemical test was administered. He was subsequently arrested and is currently held on bond.

Arrest Details:

Name: Steven Summers

Age: 76

Residence: Chrisney, Indiana

Charge: Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor