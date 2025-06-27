Latest News

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a scam targeting people on the county’s Sex and Violent Offender Registry. Victims report receiving calls from someone claiming to be “Officer Stevens” with the Sheriff’s Office, demanding they pay $2,400 or face arrest for an alleged warrant.

The Sheriff’s Department says it does not call individuals to request money or notify them about warrants by phone. Anyone who receives such a call is urged not to provide personal information and to report the scam immediately.

On By Joey Rehl

