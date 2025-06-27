Latest News

Spencer County is set for two nights of country music on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Grandview Park ball field. Gates open at 2 p.m. Central on Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

The event will feature performances by Andy Griggs, Mary Sarah, Zachariah Smith, Marty Brown, Mellencougar, Bobby Clark, and other local and regional artists. Food trucks, vendors, and a talent show will also be part of the festivities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Coolers are not permitted. Tickets are available online, and children 12 and under get in free.

Limited primitive camping spots for campers and tents are available. For camping reservations, call (812) 686-1403. For general event details, call (812) 549-8484 or visit the Santa Claus, Indiana website.

