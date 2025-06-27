Larry G. Heichelbech, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, surrounded by family at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 27, 1954, to Lawrence and Rosemary (Ahrens) Heichelbech.

He was a 1972 graduate of Jasper High School. He then attended Vincennes University.

He retired from Crane Naval Base.

Larry was a member of Bass Pro.

He loved fishing and competed in many tournaments with his partner, Curly Helming, who has also passed away. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts, St. Louis Cardinals, and Indiana Pacers fan. He was also a big follower of Bedford North Lawrence football. 09

Surviving are three siblings, Cheryl Heichelbech, Jasper, IN, Kenneth “Hank” Heichelbech, Jasper, IN, and Gary (Bonnie) Heichelbech, Lexington, SC, one sister-in-law, Susie Heichelbech, Jasper, IN, nieces and nephews, and the Morris family, whom were like family to him, Bedford, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother, Kerry D. Heichelbech, his niece, Bridget Brinkman, and one half-sister, Delores Hall.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.