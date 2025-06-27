Following a unanimous decision by the Huntingburg city council, the police department was given permission to hold civilian firearms safety training courses at the airport firing range. Tuesday, June 24th police chief Brad Kramer requested the city council make an addendum to the lease that would allow civilians to participate in firearm safety courses until the end of 2025. Kramer stated that the program would have classroom instruction at the police station then practical training at the airport range on Saturday mornings. Participants are required to provide their own firearms and ammunition and the department will provide targets and instructions.

There will be mandatory background checks for all who participate and participants will need to take a portable breath test the day of training. The plan is to limit class sizes so there are no more than two participants per instructor. The cost of this training will be between 30-40 dollars to cover supplies and operational cost. This fee structure still requires separate approval, which the chief will present at a future city council meeting.