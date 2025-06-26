The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering several Hunter Education classes across the state this summer, including three in southern Indiana.

Local opportunities include:

August 8 at 6 p.m. – Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds in Huntingburg

August 8 at 6 p.m. – 4-H Center Main Building in Chrisney

August 16 at 8 a.m. – Red Brush Rifle Range in Newburgh

Hunter Education is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986, who wishes to purchase a hunting license in Indiana. The course is free and covers firearm safety, survival skills, hunting laws, and conservation.

To register, visit www.register-ed.com and search for the location that best fits your schedule.