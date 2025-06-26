Latest News

DNR Offering Hunter Education Classes in Chrisney, Huntingburg, and Newburgh This Summer Deaconess Mobile Mammogram Clinic to be Held at Tri-Cap Jasper in August Summer of Recovery Family Friendly Celebration Coming to Jasper Riverwalk July 12th Dubois County Small Business Resource Office Established by Jasper Chamber of Commerce Man Located After Allegedly Displaying Firearm in Tell City; No Charges Filed

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering several Hunter Education classes across the state this summer, including three in southern Indiana.

Local opportunities include:

  • August 8 at 6 p.m. – Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds in Huntingburg
  • August 8 at 6 p.m. – 4-H Center Main Building in Chrisney
  • August 16 at 8 a.m. – Red Brush Rifle Range in Newburgh

Hunter Education is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986, who wishes to purchase a hunting license in Indiana. The course is free and covers firearm safety, survival skills, hunting laws, and conservation.

To register, visit www.register-ed.com and search for the location that best fits your schedule.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post