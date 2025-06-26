To help make breast cancer screening easy and convenient, Deaconess Mobile Breast Center will be bringing their mammography services to Tri-Cap in Jasper, located at 607 Third Street, on Thursday, August 7th, 2025, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

This service is designed to ensure all women have access to an annual screening mammogram, regardless of ability to pay or travel to a breast imaging center.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 812-450-6266. Patients must also bring their ID and insurance cards to their appointment.

Mammograms are covered by most health plans, but it is recommended to check that Deaconess is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier.

If you have no insurance, you may be eligible for financial assistance.

For more information about the Deaconess Mobile Breast Center, visit: deaconess.com/mobilemammo.