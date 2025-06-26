Oscar F. Fromme, age 88 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday evening, June 25, 2025 at home surrounded by family.

Oscar was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 3, 1936 to Albert and Rosa (Schepers) Fromme. He married Mary Ann Hopf on November 17, 1962 in Holy Family Catholic Church.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran who began his military service in 1953, dedicating the majority of his career to the Indiana Army National Guard at the Jasper Armory. Over the course of 38 years of honorable service he rose through the ranks and retired with distinction as Command Sergeant Major. He was a member of the St. Anthony American Legion Post 493.

Oscar worked in construction and retired from Agri-Central Sales in Huntingburg.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Celestine and a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

He enjoyed spending time on the farm, going to auctions, spending time outdoors, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Fromme of Celestine, one son, Scott Fromme (Cathie), Celestine, two daughters: Becky Kunz (Curt), Celestine, and Jill Schnieders (Chad), Santa Claus, eight grandchildren: Logan Fromme, Mariah Helming, Jada Reckelhoff, Austin Kunz, Elizabeth Cline, Sam Schnieders, Ella Schnieders, and Molly Schnieders, 6 great grandchildren, with one due in October, and one sister, Doreatha “Dee” Davis, Jasper.

Preceding him in death were parents, four sisters: Marcella Kluesner, Mary Fuhs, Martha Howard, and an infant Madonna Fromme, and five brothers: Othmar, Jerome, Hugo, Hilbert and infant Gilbert Fromme.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Oscar Fromme will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Celestine cemetery. The Indiana National Guard Ceremonial Funeral Detail Unit along with the American Legion Post #493 will conduct Military Honors.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, the American Legion Post #493 or a favorite charity.

