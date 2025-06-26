The Summer of Recovery 2025 Tour Celebration, provided by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, is set to visit the Jasper Riverwalk on Saturday, July 12th.

Kicking off at 5:30 PM, this free, family-friendly event, will include live entertainment, speakers, family activities, and recovery resources.

For more information about the Jasper Summer of Recovery Event in Jasper, or the 2025 Tour Celebration, visit summerofrecovery.com.