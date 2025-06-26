Latest News

Deaconess Mobile Mammogram Clinic to be Held at Tri-Cap Jasper in August Summer of Recovery Family Friendly Celebration Coming to Jasper Riverwalk July 12th Dubois County Small Business Resource Office Established by Jasper Chamber of Commerce Man Located After Allegedly Displaying Firearm in Tell City; No Charges Filed Jasper Chamber and Memorial Hospital Offering Community Health Screening July 25

The Summer of Recovery 2025 Tour Celebration, provided by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, is set to visit the Jasper Riverwalk on Saturday, July 12th.

Kicking off at 5:30 PM, this free, family-friendly event, will include live entertainment, speakers, family activities, and recovery resources.

For more information about the Jasper Summer of Recovery Event in Jasper, or the 2025 Tour Celebration, visit summerofrecovery.com.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post