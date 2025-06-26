The Dubois County Small Business Resource Office located at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce is ready to serve businesses in the Dubois County and surrounding areas, offering service to those considering a business venture or already in business and needing guidance.

The Resource Office has access to Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) services, including confidential counseling to start-up and existing businesses at no charge to clients, as well as several low-cost workshops to educate businesses and owners or those who are considering opening a business.

In addition the Dubois County Small Business Resource Office has announced Ken Schnaus, a retired local Banker, has agreed to join them as a Business Advisor.

Through Ken’s years working as a commercial lender and business relationship manager alongside his access to the ISBDC’s resources, he can provide help in developing a business plan, sales forecasting, market research, industry research, business structing, business valuation, and much more.

If you are interested in any of the services that the Dubois County Small Business Resource Office or Indiana Small Business Development Center has to offer, contact Ken Schnaus at 812-639-2574 for more information. If you cannot get through, it is asked you leave him a message.

Those interested can also contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce directly for more information by phone at 812-482-6866, or come to their office located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper.