A noticeable police presence was seen near Fifth Third Bank along State Road 66 East in Tell City on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after a call for service was initiated through Tell City Central Dispatch. The report involved a male subject reportedly acting confrontational near Main Street.

According to witnesses, including a nearby contracting crew, the individual was yelling and causing a disturbance. The crew did not interact with the man but noted that he lifted his shirt, revealing what appeared to be a handgun tucked in his waistband.

The man had left the area on foot before officers arrived. Thanks to detailed witness descriptions, police located a person matching the description walking along State Road 66 East a short time later.

Given the initial report and potential firearm involvement, multiple officers coordinated to safely approach the individual. Law enforcement conducted a thorough background check with assistance from additional agencies.

Authorities determined that while the subject allegedly displayed a firearm, no threats were made and no weapon was ever drawn. A search of the area yielded no firearm.

The man told officers he was passing through Tell City but lacked transportation to reach his intended destination. Due to safety concerns and the extreme heat, officers made arrangements for him to be transported out of state to reach his destination safely.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety. The Tell City Police Department thanked the public for their cooperation and attentiveness.