The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) recently confirmed that the Vincennes University Pharmacy Technology program will continue to be accredited, recognizing it as a model of quality and academic excellence.

This achievement ensures that VU students studying pharmacy technology will enter the field with the assurance that their education meets the highest national standards.

The decision follows a thorough review of a robust progress report submitted by VU. The Pharmacy Technician Accreditation Commission evaluated the program, extending the VU’s Pharmacy Technology accreditation through 2028.

To learn more about VU Pharmacy Technology degree and certificate programs, visit vinu.edu/college-of-health-sciences-and-human-performance/pharmacy-technology.