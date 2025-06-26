The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is offering a new a free program for Indiana’s businesses to implement easy, low-cost and cost-saving pollution prevention practices into their day-to-day operations.

The new Indiana Pollution Prevention (P2) Toolkit Program focuses on helping small businesses and manufacturers reduce or eliminate pollution at the source by establishing current best management practices for using water, energy, air, raw materials and other resources efficiently.

The program is open to all Indiana regulated entities and includes free topical information sheets, checklists, access to live webinars, and confidential compliance assistance provided by IDEM’s Compliance and Technical Assistance (CTAP) staff.

IDEM will host its first P2 Lunch & Learn from noon to 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025.

The 30-minute online webinar, “Detecting and Fixing Air Compressor Leaks”, will cover methods for finding and detecting compressor leaks and features a short training video. Participants will receive resources for implementation, such as an information sheet and companion checklist.

Registration for the webinar closes on Tuesday, July 22nd, and registration can be made by clicking here.

For more information on the program and to find its available resources, visit idem.IN.gov/prevention/pollution-prevention-toolkit.