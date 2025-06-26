Charles Earl “Charlie” Etienne, Jr., 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at his home in Tell City.

Charlie was born on September 12, 1936, in Mount Pleasant, IN, the son of the late Charles and Hazel (Sweat) Etienne, Sr.

He was a 1952 graduate of St. Meinrad Minor Seminary, then went on to serve our country by joining the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Regina Ann “Jean” Flamion on June 7, 1958. Charlie was the owner and operator of Charlie’s Auto Parts from 1967 through 2019.

Charlie was an active member of St. Marks Catholic Church and was on the Perry Central School Board from 1980 – 2008, of which he was president during this whole time on the board. He was a member of Perry County Public Library Board, American Legion Post 213, NAWA (National Automotive Wholesalers Association), and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. Charlie enjoyed farming, antique cars, including his 1935 Chevy, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Etienne; his children, Charles “Chuck” Etienne of St. Marks and Pam Gill of Crestwood, KY; siblings, Jerry Etienne of Cincinnati, Duane Etienne of Indianapolis, Ron Etienne of Lamar, Mary K. Cardinal of Tell City, and Joan Hess of Tell City; sisters-in-law, Sue Hessig of St. Croix and Katie Pappano of Tell City; 1 granddaughter, Ann Lubbers (Brent Lagowski); and 2 great-grandchildren, Thomas Lubbers and Cade Lagowski.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Etienne and a daughter-in-law, Michele Etienne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 30, 2025, at St. Marks Catholic Church with Fr. Bernie Etienne and Fr. Tony Hollowell concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery in Leopold.

Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and from 8:30 until 9:15 AM on Monday, at the funeral home.

The family wish to thank Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their wonderful care of Charlie.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Marks Catholic Church or St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com