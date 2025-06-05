In March, Governor Braun signed his first bill into law, House Enrolled Act 1149, tasking the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) to create a “one-stop shop” for Hoosier farmers, agribusinesses, and consumers.

As the first step in creating this ag portal, the ISDA is encouraging farmers, agribusinesses, and consumers to take a 2-minute survey on the subject.

The survey is anonymous and does not ask for personal or business identifying information.

Some goals for the ag portal include helping users navigate agricultural topics and helping them seek funding opportunities at state and federal levels.

After gathering data and building the ag portal, it is set to launch in 2026.

To take the survey, click here or visit isda.in.gov.