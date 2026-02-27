Daviess Community Hospital will host its annual Chili Cook-Off on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting employees and members of the public to enjoy friendly competition while supporting United Way of Daviess County.

The fundraiser will feature homemade chili entries prepared by DCH employees and community participants. Guests may purchase a bowl of chili for $5, participate in taste testing for $5 or enjoy both for $10. Payroll deduction is available for DCH employees, and individuals who donate through a United Way pledge form may participate at no additional cost. All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Daviess County.

Chili participants will compete for two awards: Best Overall and Best Spicy. Winners will be determined by the most votes received between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Gift baskets will be awarded to the winners, who will be announced at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the hospital’s Education Room.

Chili set-up for participants will take place from 8 to 10:50 a.m., with all entries required to be in place by 10:50 a.m. Electricity will be provided if needed. There is no fee to enter a chili; however, participants must register by 4 p.m. Monday, March 9, by contacting Heather Stone, DCH human resources business partner, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1133, or hstone@dchosp.org.