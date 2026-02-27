The Orange County Invasives Partnership is inviting the public to help protect natural areas from Garlic Mustard and other invasive plants at multiple upcoming weed wrangles.

There are three different spring Weed Wrangles available to attend in April 2026, including:

Pioneer Mothers Memorial Forest – 1 S Triangle Rd in Paoli, IN (off US-150) Wednesday, April 15th, from 1 – 4 PM



– 1 S Triangle Rd in Paoli, IN (off US-150) Wesley Chapel Gulf – N Co Rd 350 W in Orleans, IN Thursday, April 23rd, from 2 – 4:30 PM



– N Co Rd 350 W in Orleans, IN Orangeville Rise – Co Rd 500 W in West Baden, IN Thursday, April 23rd, from 5 – 7 PM

– Co Rd 500 W in West Baden, IN

No experience is needed to attend, but volunteers are advised to wear long pants, sturdy shoes, and work gloves. Water and snacks will be provided to participants.

Directions to the weed pull locations can be found by scanning the QR codes on the flier above.

RSVP is not required to volunteer but is appreciated by event organizers, and can be made by calling 812-723-3311, extension 3, or emailing OrangeSWCD@gmail.com.