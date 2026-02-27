Alva Fredrick “Fred” Giles, age 70, of Holland, passed away at 5:40 p.m., Thursday, February 26, 2026, surrounded by his family at home.

He was born on April 17, 1955, in Fort Carson, Colorado, to Alva and Viola Sophia (Rust) Giles. On November 20, 1976, he married Lena Buse at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Fred dedicated 31 years to coaching Cross Country and Track and Field at Southridge and Tecumseh. He was widely known for his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed. A devoted fan of Indiana University basketball, he also cherished spending time with his family and enjoyed trips to the beach. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Giles of Holland; his oldest son and family, Jeromy (Monica), Jarrett, Cameron and Jace Giles of Santa Claus; his daughter and family, April (Chad) Hayes, Katelyn, Courtney of Mt. Vernon and Cassidy (Tyler) Bolen and great-grandson, Jonathon of Jasper; his youngest son and family, Broc (Ashley), Trevor, Ashlynn, Braelynn and Bodey Giles of Birdseye; and a sister, Cindy (Mike) Hardesty of Dale.

Funeral services for Fred Giles will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T. (10:00 a.m., C.S.T.) on Monday, March 2, 2026, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Pastor Daniel Landin will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m., E.S.T. (1:00-6:00 p.m., C.S.T.) on Sunday, March 1st, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. There will be no visitation on Monday prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Southridge Cross Country Boosters or Lange Fuhs Cancer Center. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com