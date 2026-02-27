Latest News

Multiple Orange County Weed Wrangles Scheduled for April March Blood Donors Receive Amazon Gift Cards and Free Diabetes Testing From Red Cross Daviess Community Hospital to Host Annual Chili Cook-Off to Benefit United Way of Daviess County Spencer County Jury Convicts Newburgh Man of Child Seduction, Molestation Program on AI Data Centers Impact to be Held by Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life

Alva Fredrick “Fred” Giles, age 70, of Holland, passed away at 5:40 p.m., Thursday, February 26, 2026, surrounded by his family at home. 

He was born on April 17, 1955, in Fort Carson, Colorado, to Alva and Viola Sophia (Rust) Giles. On November 20, 1976, he married Lena Buse at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland.  Fred dedicated 31 years to coaching Cross Country and Track and Field at Southridge and Tecumseh. He was widely known for his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed. A devoted fan of Indiana University basketball, he also cherished spending time with his family and enjoyed trips to the beach.  He was preceded in death by his parents. 

He is survived by his wife, Lena Giles of Holland; his oldest son and family, Jeromy (Monica), Jarrett, Cameron and Jace Giles of Santa Claus; his daughter and family, April (Chad) Hayes, Katelyn, Courtney of Mt. Vernon and Cassidy (Tyler) Bolen and great-grandson, Jonathon of Jasper; his youngest son and family, Broc (Ashley), Trevor, Ashlynn, Braelynn and Bodey Giles of Birdseye; and a sister, Cindy (Mike) Hardesty of Dale. 

Funeral services for Fred Giles will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T. (10:00 a.m., C.S.T.) on Monday, March 2, 2026, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland.  Pastor Daniel Landin will officiate the service. 

Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m., E.S.T. (1:00-6:00 p.m., C.S.T.) on Sunday, March 1st, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale.  There will be no visitation on Monday prior to the service.  Memorial contributions may be made to Southridge Cross Country Boosters or Lange Fuhs Cancer Center. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com 

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post