Raymond C. Wheeler of rural Perry County, Indiana, passed away February 27, 2026.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Loretta Lovitt Wheeler, daughter, Shannon D. Cheney and her husband David Cheney, as well as a brother, Sidney Earl Wheeler and wife, Ann. Raymond is also survived by a niece, nephews and their spouses, several great-nieces and nephews, and several cousins.

Preceding him in death was Raymond’s father, Rev. Sidney J. Wheeler, his mother, Ruth Joiner Wheeler, and his son, John Dean. Also preceding him in death were Raymond’s brother, Rev. Wayne Wheeler, his sister, Patricia Elaine Donald, and two nieces.

Born in Macon, Georgia on July 11, 1943, Raymond continued to live with his family in Macon, Dry Branch, Griffin, and Cairo, Georgia. Graduating from Cairo High School in 1961, Raymond then attended South Georgia Junior College prior to joining the United States Marine Corps Reserves. After active duty, he resided in Tallahassee, Pensacola, Gainesville and Tampa, Florida moving to each with his job.

Raymond and Loretta married in 1985. In 1999, they moved to Perry County, Indiana where they could assist Loretta’s aging parents, a move that was never regretted. There, they acquired many new and lasting friendships while still feeling connected to friends in Florida and elsewhere.

Enjoying life with Loretta to the fullest, Raymond leaves this life a happy man.

Funeral services for Raymond C. Wheeler will be held at a later date. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made to Anderson Woods, 3966 Adyeville Road, Bristow, Indiana 47515.

