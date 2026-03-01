Latest News

Multiple Orange County Weed Wrangles Scheduled for April March Blood Donors Receive Amazon Gift Cards and Free Diabetes Testing From Red Cross Daviess Community Hospital to Host Annual Chili Cook-Off to Benefit United Way of Daviess County Spencer County Jury Convicts Newburgh Man of Child Seduction, Molestation Program on AI Data Centers Impact to be Held by Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life

Thomas James Nordhoff, 4 months, passed away at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Thomas was born October 18, 2025 in Jasper to Aaron and Taylor (Lahr) Nordhoff. Thomas was a very smart 4 month old. He loved his baths, sitting in his recliner and smiled frequently. He had a huge personality. Most of all, Thomas loved his family and absolutely adored his parents.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Aaron and Taylor Nordhoff of Ferdinand; paternal grandparents, Joyce and Keith Hedinger of Ferdinand and Randy Nordhoff of Holland; maternal grandparents, Crystal Lahr of Birdseye and Michael Lahr of Dubois; aunts, Ricki (Zach) Seger of Bretzville and Jenna (Corey) Kreilein of Birdseye; uncles Blake (Justine) Nordhoff of Huntingburg, Brett Nordhoff of Huntingburg, Derek (Jordan) Hedinger of Ferdinand and Tyler Hedinger of Ferdinand; several cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3rd at 1:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of services. A private graveside service will follow in St. Ferdinand Cemetery.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post