Thomas James Nordhoff, 4 months, passed away at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Thomas was born October 18, 2025 in Jasper to Aaron and Taylor (Lahr) Nordhoff. Thomas was a very smart 4 month old. He loved his baths, sitting in his recliner and smiled frequently. He had a huge personality. Most of all, Thomas loved his family and absolutely adored his parents.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Aaron and Taylor Nordhoff of Ferdinand; paternal grandparents, Joyce and Keith Hedinger of Ferdinand and Randy Nordhoff of Holland; maternal grandparents, Crystal Lahr of Birdseye and Michael Lahr of Dubois; aunts, Ricki (Zach) Seger of Bretzville and Jenna (Corey) Kreilein of Birdseye; uncles Blake (Justine) Nordhoff of Huntingburg, Brett Nordhoff of Huntingburg, Derek (Jordan) Hedinger of Ferdinand and Tyler Hedinger of Ferdinand; several cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3rd at 1:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of services. A private graveside service will follow in St. Ferdinand Cemetery.