Amos L. Schmitt, age 84, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away peacefully with family by his side at 5:27 p.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born in Ireland, Indiana, on August 15, 1941, to Linus and Margaret “Peggy” (Giesler) Schmitt. He married Mary Lampert on November 21, 1963, in St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mary preceded him in death on August 9, 1992.

Amos served in the National Guard for 6 years.

In his younger years, he worked at Bartley’s Feed Mill in Ireland. He was a lifelong turkey and grain farmer.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and the Ireland Sportsman’s Club.

He enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvest. Amos also loved dancing and watching basketball. He had an outgoing personality and enjoyed storytelling.

He is survived by three children: Daryl (Tricia) Schmitt, Jasper; Jill (Denis) Williams, Evansville; Rhonda (Carlos) Macau, Miami, FL; seven grandchildren: Dylan, Andrew, and Bennett Schmitt, Riley Williams, Nick (Anna) Williams, Kyle and Cole Macau, five sisters: Rosemary Heim, Margie Hubert, Florence Schmitt, Cindy Schmitt, Cheryl (Ray) Mehling, and one brother, Charlie (Connie) Schmitt.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Darlene Jacob, and one brother, Randy Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Amos L. Schmitt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

